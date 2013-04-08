Our Impact
Since April 8th, 2013, Buddy Project has been pairing teens and young adults with a buddy. We pair based on mutual interest and age. We are currently working on creating an app that will pair people as buddies based on their interests and age.
10+
thousand Dollars Raised
Since becoming a 5o1c3 organization in 2015, we've been able to raise over $10,000 for our organization.
4
Years connecting buddies
We began connecting people together as buddies since April 8th, 2013.
207
Thousand buddies paired
As of January 2018, over 207,000 people have signed up to get paired.
Get Involved
become a buddy
Sign up to receive a buddy that shares an interest with you and is around the same age.
become a campus rep
Apply to become a Buddy Project rep for your middle school, high school, or college campus.
buddy project app
We will be releasing a Buddy Project app in early 2018.